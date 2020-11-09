'BGB now a 3 dimensional force'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) a three-dimensional force after the induction of two helicopters, Bir Shreshtha Nur Mohammad and Bir Shreshtha Abdur Rouf, into it."We are celebrating Mujib Barsha. In this Mujib Barsha, BGB got two helicopters. This is indeed a matter of pride. I am declaring BGB as a three-dimensional force; from today BGB is a three dimensional force," she said.







The prime minister said this while addressing a program for inducting two MI-171E helicopters into the Air Wing of BGB. The program was held at the BGB Headquarters, Pilkhana. She attended the program virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban on Sunday. She asked the BGB personnel to keep the goodwill of the force by discharging their duties with sincerity and faith imbued with patriotism."Let this force to be built as the best force," she added.





Sheikh Hasina said that the government wanted to make all forces of the country capable to go with the other forces across the globe. She said that BGB protects the border of the country which is a huge task for them."For this, the government will do whatever this force needs," she added.The prime minister said that to make the BGB a modern and time-befitting border force, the government has taken massive reforms and development programs.





She mentioned that the government has passed the BGB Act-2010and to make it a world standard modern boarder guard force the government has taken plans to formulate "Border Guard Bangladesh Vision-2041.""Now, BGB is a very much skilled, well-organized and dynamic force," she said.She said that to improve the operational capability of the BGB, the government has completed huge development works and many others will be finished soon.





