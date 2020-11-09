Melania 'counting minutes' until divorce: ex-aides



US First Lady Melania Trump is "counting the minutes until divorce" when President Donald Trump leaves the White House after their 15-year "transactional marriage", the Mail Online has reported citing former aides.





The British newspaper published the report on Sunday when Trump was preparing for a legal challenge instead of conceding defeat to his rival Joe Biden in the presidential election.Melania is already negotiating a post-nuptial agreement that would give her son, Barron, an equal share of the billionaire's fortune, former aide Stephanie Wolkoff claimed.





Wolkoff alleged the Trumps had separate bedrooms in the White House and "a transactional marriage", according to the report.Fellow ex-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleged Melania's 15-year marriage with Trump is "already over", the Mail reported."Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce," the report quoted Newman as saying.





"If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her," she added.It has previously been reported that Melania did not expect her husband to win in the 2016 election and when she heard the news that they would soon be expected to move into the White House, she burst into tears, according to the Evening Standard.





