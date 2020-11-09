PM greets Biden, Harris



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday congratulated United States President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.In separate messages to Biden and Harris, Sheikh Hasina said on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, she is conveying warmest congratulations on their victory as the 46th President and 49th Vice-President of the United States of America, reports BSS. "





I believe your resounding victory reflects the profound trust and confidence the people of your great country have in your extraordinary leadership proven over four decades of devotion and dedication towards their welfare, and that of the USA," the premier wrote to Joe Biden."Your astute stewardship will also energize the USA in leading the world into a new era of global peace, and international cooperation in securing prosperity, and unity in facing the challenges of climate change," she said.





Mentioning that Bangladesh, over the years since its independence in 1971, has forged an excellent and durable relationship with the USA, she hoped, "Now with you at the helm of affairs of your country, I foresee the relationship reaching newer heights in the coming days.""Indeed, I look forward to working closely with you in attaining those ideals as well as in effectively confronting the evils of terrorism, violent extremism, hatred, forced displacements as of the Rohingyas, and for the realization of a safer and a better world," added Sheikh Hasina.





The premier also extended a very warm invitation to Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit and experience Bangladesh and its overall progress achieved by its own efforts, the strength of its people and the support of its good friends like the USA.Besides, Sheikh Hasia wrote to Kamala Harris, "Surely your glorious victory testifies your heroic leadership, remarkable achievements in public service, and valuable contributions to your great country and people."





"I believe your tenure, in the esteemed office, shall witness the continuation of your relentless efforts and success in establishing equal rights and justice for all people, as well as gender parity inspiring women in the USA and across the world with hope, vigor and drive in fulfilling ambitions of their very own," she said.Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh and the USA, since the establishment of diplomatic relations, have evolved an enduring, productive partnership growing and deepening with time.





"Now with you as Vice-President, proudly representing diversity and endowed with experience and wisdom, I see our two countries' relationships reaching unprecedented heights," she added.The premier also extended a warm invitation to Kamala Harris and Douglass Emhoff to visit Bangladesh the soonest to see firsthand the impressive socio-economic development and the extraordinary level of women empowerment.





