Overhead cables pose risk

Entangled overhead wires may cause fatal accidents anytime. The photo was taken from capital's Fakirerpool area on Sunday. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Overhead entangle cables in different places in the capital have been posing serious risk of fatal accidents for long. It has also caused of immense sufferings to the city dwellers particularly to the pedestrians.Internet service providers and cable TV operators have stringed up the illegal overhead cables using electric poles on the streets and elsewhere of the capital Dhaka. The illegal activities increase the life risk of city dwellers.







The messy tangle of these cables along with the wires of telephone and electricity lines also makes the city odd-looking. Besides, accidents like electric short circuit and fire incidents take place often at different places of the capital for this messy situation. The ongoing drive to remove the hanging overhead wires is going on in a snail pace due to lack of logistic supports by the utility service providers.







Though, both the city corporation Mayors assured to make the city free from overhead cables in a certain period, implementation of the pledge is very difficult as concerned authorities of the utility service providers are not providing necessary assistance in this regard. During a spot visit at Dhanmondi, Panthapath and Mohammadpur area, The Asian Age correspondent found that the overhead wires remained scattered at different places especially on the both sides of the road causing risk to the pedestrians.





Hasan, a student of Dhanmondi 27 area told The Asian Age that, such wires have turned into death trap. If those are not removed shortly, furious accidents may occur anytime. Ayesha Khatun, a resident at Panthapath area of the city said, "Posters, leaflets and banners of different coaching centers and electoral publication are hanged from the cables several time despite the risk.







Sometime, birds make nests with the wires, which is highly risky for accidents.DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said, "The city corporation will not remove overhead cables. Internet service providers, who are responsible for it, are bound to remove the overhead cables at their own efforts. We have already asked them to do this by this December."





DNCC Mayor Atikul Islam told The Asian Age that, "We are progressing step by step. The authorities concerned give us a timeframe to complete their work. We are now monitoring their activities. It may take around a year to make the DNCC free from entangled cables.While this correspondent reached to BTCL office yesterday for taking comment of authorities concerned, the on-duty receptionist misbehaved with the journalist to avert responsibility.On the other hand, Aminul Hakim, President of ISPAB declined to make any comment in this regard on the plea of a meeting.







Leave Your Comments