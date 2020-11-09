What If… President-elect died?



The 77-year-old president-elect Joe Biden made history by becoming the oldest president-elect, that too in the middle of a pandemic. This only shows how full of life he can be. However, what would happen, if the new president-elect dies before his inauguration?





If Joe Biden were to die before the electoral college vote in December, the Democratic National Committee will have the ability to name a candidate to replace Biden.







This candidate would most likely be Biden's vice president-elect, Kamala Harris. The DNC can also simply leave Biden's name on the ballot, assuming that Harris will take his place after the electoral college vote, even though the chances of this happening are really low.





However, if he were to die after the electoral college vote, but before the congressional certification in January, members of congress can challenge the electoral result, and switch the state's votes to the opposing candidate if both chambers agree. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that the Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will agree to hand a state to Donald Trump, no matter what the situation is.



