Tom Holland posts first photo of 'Spiderman 3'



The next 'Spider-Man' movie has started filming and star Tom Holland has shared the first, albeit cheeky, photo from the set of him reprising the role of 'Spider-Man'.In what appears to be the first photos from the set of the third Spider-Man movie, Holland is seen wearing his black and red suit from 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'. Over his 'Spider-Man' mask, however, he's wearing another mask.





A third 'Spider-Man' movie was almost in doubt after Sony and Disney failed to reach an initial agreement that would see Tom Holland's web-slinger continue to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.But a deal was ultimately reached and a new 'Spider-Man' movie is planned to be released on December 17, 2021.While plots are under wraps, Sony announced that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro for the third film. Foxx was last seen portraying the character in 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' which was not part of the MCU and instead part of a film series were Andrew Garfield played 'Spider-Man'.





Leave Your Comments