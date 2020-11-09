90 mins long web content 'Money Machine'



This time Fakhrul Bashar Masum, Mili Bashar, MuniraMithu and Sarika Saba acted together in web content. Its name is 'Money Machine'. It was built by Muhammad Mostafa Kamal Raj. This 90-minute-long web content is written by MarufRahman. In Raj's language, it is not a web series, it is a web content. Since it is 90 minutes long, 'Money Machine' can be called web content.





Sarika Saba, a popular actress of the present time, said, "I came to the discussion as an actress by acting in the drama 'Family Crisis' under the direction of Raj Bhai. I am getting soaked in the love of the audience now." Because the promotion of this drama is going on now. Money Machine is a thriller web content. So, I love to do the job. In the meantime, I have finished dubbing. All in all, I think it has been a very good job. The rest depends on the audience after the actual promotion. 'Director Muhammad Mustafa Kamal Raj said that it will be aired on RTV Plus soon.

