Shakib to take part fitness test after testing negative for Covid



Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was tested negative for Covid-19, which paved his way to take part in the fitness test today conducted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), BSS report. "Shakib was found negative in Covid-19 test," BCB sports physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury confirmed.After the ICC-imposed ban being lifted, Shakib is set to return to cricket with the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, which is likely to start on November 21 or 22. Shakib and 112 other cricketers have been asked to report for a fitness test which will be conducted over two days-on November 9 and 10.







The mandatory test is being conducted to determine the fitness levels of players who are expected to be in the draft for the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 tournament.The Players' Draft of the tournament is on November 12. The BCB however is not worried about the fitness of Shakib Al Hasan even though he would have to attend the fitness test to prove that he is in good shape.





"I don't think the fitness test will be problematic for him, considering the level he belongs to," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan said. "But there is a standard of fitness and everyone should continue that standard. He has just returned from the USA and was not in cricket for the last one year. We do believe, if he gets some time, he will get back to his previous position. So we are not worried for him."





If Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour wouldn't have been postponed, Shakib could have returned to the cricket with International fixture as he was slated to play the second Test. But now he has to return to cricket with a domestic tournament.He in fact had completed a four-week training camp with his mentors Mohammad Salahuddin and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim at the BKSP in September. The training was conducted mostly behind the closed doors.

