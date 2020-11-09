Mahmudullah out of PSL after failing virus test



Bangladesh Twenty20 skipper Mahmudullah Riyad has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League playoffs after testing positive for the coronavirus, he said on Sunday.Mahmudullah was set to play in Pakistan's domestic tournament, which restarts on next week after a break since March because of the virus.





Mahmudullah, who was recruited by Multan Sultans in place of English all-rounder Moeen Ali was supposed to leave the country on November 9.Tamim is the other player, who was roped in by Lahore Qalandars, replacing Chris Lynn to play the PSL playoffs. As prerequisite for flying, the 34-year old Mahmudullah underwent a test and found himself positive. To double check he made another test but the result showed the same outcome.





Mahmudullah, also the T20 captain of Bangladesh is currently staying at his home and maintaining self-isolation. Mahmudullah said he was surprised about the outcome as he has no visible symptoms."I was surprised by a positive result from my Covid-19 test," Mahmudullah told reporters before he was due to fly to Pakistan to join the Multan Sultans.

"I didn't have fever or any other symptoms other than a bit of cold," he said.





"I tested a second time and that also came out as positive." "The PSL is a competitive tournament, so it is disappointing to miss it. It was a good opportunity to play a couple of matches there. I am now looking forward to getting well soon and try to participate in our Bangabandhu T20 Cup," he said.Although the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to name the players for every category for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Mahmudullah is expected to be named in Grade A of the players' draft.





Mahmudullah-led team emerged champions in the recently concluded BCB President's Cup, where other two teams were led by Tamim Iqbal and Nazmul Hasan Sahnto. The experienced all-rounder amassed 162 runs and bagged two wickets in five games. Several Bangladesh cricketers -- including former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Test opener Saif Hasan -- have tested positive previously. They have since recovered. Bangladesh has reported more than 400,000 virus infections and over 6,000 deaths since the epidemic erupted.

