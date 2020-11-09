Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede





Donald Trump still refusing the defeat and tried to showdoubt about the election results, where President-elect Joe Biden took firststeps on Sunday to moving into White House in 73 days.

With congratulations pouring in from world leaders andsupporters nursing hangovers after a night of celebrations, Biden and VicePresident-elect Kamala Harris launched a transition website,BuildBackBetter.com, and a Twitter feed, @Transition46.

“Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next presidentwill be?” Trump complained in a tweet on Sunday.

Trump plans to file a string of lawsuits in the coming week,according to his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who said he had “a lot of evidence” offraud.

But former president George W. Bush said the “outcome isclear” and added that he had called “President-elect” Biden and Harris toextend his congratulations.

Bush said in a statement that “the American people can haveconfidence that this election was fundamentally fair… We must come together forthe sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future.”

Biden’s transition website lists four priorities: Covid-19,economic recovery, racial equity and climate change.

“The team being assembled will meet these challenges on DayOne,” it said in a reference to January 20, 2021, when Biden will be sworn inas the 46th President of the United States.

Biden, who turns 78 on November 20, is the oldest personever elected to the White House. Harris, 56, a senator from California, is thefirst woman, first Black person and first South Asian person to be elected vicepresident.

Biden plans to name a task force on Monday to tackle thecoronavirus pandemic, which has left more than 237,000 people dead in theUnited States and is surging across the country.

He has also announced plans to rejoin the Paris climateaccord and will reportedly issue an executive order on his first day in officereversing Trump’s travel ban on mostly Muslim countries.

Biden has vowed to name a cabinet that reflects thediversity of the country, although he may have trouble gaining approval formore progressive appointees if Republicans retain control of the Senate — anoutcome that will depend on two runoff races in Georgia in January.

– ‘Accept the inevitable’ –

Biden, who after John F. Kennedy is just the second Catholicto be elected US president, attended church Sunday morning in his hometown ofWilmington, Delaware.

He also visited the graves of his son, Beau Biden, who diedof brain cancer in 2015, and his first wife and daughter, who died in a 1972car accident.

The Trump campaign has mounted legal challenges to theresults in several states, but no evidence has emerged of any widespreadirregularities that would affect the results.

Giuliani told the Fox News show “Sunday Morning Futures”that Trump’s team would file a lawsuit in Pennsylvania on Monday againstofficials “for violating civil rights, for conducting an unfair election (and)for violating the law of the state.”

“The first lawsuit will be Pennsylvania. The second willeither be Michigan or Georgia. And over the course of the week, we should getit all pulled together,” Giuliani said.

First Lady Melania Trump also chipped in Sunday, tweeting:“The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal — not illegal — voteshould be counted.”

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, senior Bidenadvisor Symone Sanders dismissed the court challenges as “baseless legalstrategies.”

Biden received nearly 74.6 million votes to Trump’s 70.4million nationwide and has a 279-214 lead in the Electoral College thatdetermines the presidency.

Biden also leads in Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes,and Georgia, which has 16. If he wins both, he would finish with 306 electoralvotes — the same total won by Trump in 2016 when he upset Hillary Clinton.

Only two Republicans senators, Mitt Romney and LisaMurkowski, have congratulated Biden.

Democratic Representative James Clyburn of South Carolinasaid the Republican Party has a “responsibility” to help convince Trump it istime to give up.

Romney, who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial,said the president will eventually “accept the inevitable.”

The Utah senator added that he “would prefer to see theworld watching a more graceful departure, but that’s just not in the nature ofthe man.”

– ‘Do not concede, Mr. President’ –

But Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina saidthe 74-year-old president should keep fighting.

“We will work with Biden if he wins, but Trump has notlost,” Graham said on Fox News. “Do not concede, Mr. President. Fight hard.”

In a victory speech on Saturday, Biden promised to unify thebitterly divided nation and reached out to Trump supporters, saying, “They’renot our enemies, they’re Americans.”

“Let’s give each other a chance,” he said. “Let this grimera of demonization in America begin to end, here and now.”

Financial markets welcomed Biden’s victory, with shares upin Tokyo and Hong Kong, and US futures up on Wall Street on Sunday evening.

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Spain andother European countries sent congratulations to Biden, along with Australia,Canada, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan and South Korea.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he wouldwait until all legal challenges are resolved, while Trump ally President JairBolsonaro of Brazil had yet to make any official comment.

