Chattogram house blaze burns 9





Sunday 9:30pm a fire broke out in Chattagrams Uttar Kattolicity areas 5th floor of a six storied building. 9 people most from the samefamily suffered burn injury when fire ripped through following an electricshort circuit, said Zahir Hossain, chief of Akbar Shah Police Station.

The injured includes Mizanur Rahman, 42, Saifur Rahman, 18,Piyara Begum, 65, Bibi Sultana, 35, Maher, 8, Manha, 2, Sumaiya, 18, Riyad, 22and Salma Jahan, 21.

Casualties were taken to hospital after extricated by thelocals.

Five out of them are critically injured and all of them areunder treatment, confirmed by Doctor Rafiq Uddin from Chattagram MedicalCollege Hospital.

Some tenant used to share apartments in the sixth floor.

