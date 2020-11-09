Digital Healthcare Solutions joins hands with BD Finance





Digital Healthcare Solutions (DH) is an all-in-one comprehensive healthcare solution company providing healthcare services (such as Doctor Chat, Video Call, Call and Health Cashback) through app/website using mobile phones. Recently DH has signed an MOU agreement with BD Finance where BD Finance will provide their customers with a complementary digital health package with the purchase of their financial products exclusively designed as a part of their Green Banking initiative.





The signing ceremony of the partnership between DH and BD Finance was attended by Andrew Smith (CCO), Mohammad Mobydur Rahaman (Head of B2B, Loyalty & Partnership), Parvez Ahmad (Corporate Business Lead), Dr. Khaled Hasan (Head of Clinical Operations) from DH, Md. Kyser Hamid (Managing Director & CEO), Md. Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan (CFO) and a few others from BD Finance. From now on Customers of BD Finance will be entitled to the complementary digital health package with unlimited Doctor Call, Video Call & Chat, up to Tk. 40,000 Free Health Cashback. Besides Tk. 10,000 as Life Insurance, appointment booking with 1200+ specialist doctors and up to 35% discount at health partner outlets will also be available to them.





Andrew Smith, CCO of Digital Healthcare Solutions says, "BD Finance are a dynamic team, who will be bringing new wealth solutions to many small business owners across Bangladesh. We are proud and excited to support BD Finance, and those small business owners with great healthcare services. Wealth and health for all."





