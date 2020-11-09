Rohingya couple apprehended with 11.7 million, yaba pills





Rohingya couple Shawkat Islam 32, and Morjina Begum 28 arrestedwith 5,000 yaba pills and Tk 11.7 million, by the RAB during a raid inChattagram.

"A RAB team raided the house based on a tip-off thatthe couple was involved in the drug trade," Tushar told media. "Assoon as the RAB team asked the couple to open the door of the house, they triedto throw the money out of the window. RAB officials saw the matter and seizedthe money."

Duo tried to get rid of money by throwing them away throughthe window and hiding pills in their body, added Tusher.

“They had long been involved in yaba trading. They collectyaba pills from a trafficking ring in Myanmar and sell the methamphetamine drugin Bangladesh. The money seized in the raid came from the yaba trade."

Couple charged with illegal trespass and drug dealing.

