Bangladesh logs 1,683 new cases, 25 deaths

Bangladesh coronavirus daily tally of infections reaches421,921 recording 1,683 new cases on Monday.

Government stated that death count reached 6,092 after 25new fatalities registered across the country in last 24 hours.

According to health directorate’s information positivityrate is 11.99 percent after 14,042 samples were taken for test at 115authorised labs in last 24 hours.

Across the globe more than 200 countries reported infectionsand casualties since last December 2019, when first outbreaks were reported inChina.

Leave Your Comments