No classes, but money being taken from students

When people struggle to survive the coronavirus pandemic, money is being taken in the name of tuition fees and other charges from students of different high schools in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria putting guardians in utter distress.







As no directive has yet been issued by the authorities concerned to realize tuition fees from students, such move has angered the common people.







During a visit, this correspondent found that authorities of different high schools in the upazila are realizing Tk 900-1200 from each student as tuition, examination and assignment fees.







Sumon Munshi, a member of Panishwar Union Parishad, said, “Money is being realized from the students of Panishwar High School. Such an inhuman act during the Covid-19 pandemic has put guardians in further distress.”







He urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter.







When asked about realizing tuition fees from students, Sarail Annada Govt High Schook Headteacher Abu Bakar Siddique said, “We have taken tuition fees from students at the directive from higher authorities.”







Admitting the taking of money from students, Ekramul Haque, acting headmaster of Panishwar High School, told this correspondent to talk to office assistant in this regard.







Chunta High School Headmaster Habibur Rahman said, “Class teachers are taking tuition fees. No other fees have been realized.”







Abinash Chandra Deb, headteacher of Shahjadapur High School, said, “We haven’t taken tuition fees from students.”







Sarail Pilot Girls’ High School acting headmaster Anowar Hossain said, “We haven’t yet taken tuition fees from students as we haven’t got any letter from the education office in this regard. But we have informed the education office about the matter.”







Sahid Khaled Jamil Khan, upazila secondary education officer, said, “We haven’t got any specific directive or letter from the higher authorities on taking tuition fees. For this reason, we have asked schools not to take money from students. If any school is found involved in taking tuition fees from students, legal actions will be taken consulting higher authorities.”







Farzana Priyanka, acting upazila nirbahi officer and assistant commissioner (land), said, “Legal actions will be taken against schools, which have realized tuition fees from students flouting rules.”

Leave Your Comments