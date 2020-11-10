Diner Sheshe





"After celebrating my daughter's 6th birthday we were returning home in our car when we stopped at a signal. My daughter looked out of the window towards a 4 year old boy cradling his newborn sibling. She started asking questions, 'Why are they sitting here?' 'Aren't they cold?' 'Where is their mother?' Her questions tugged at my heartstrings because although I knew the answers, I didn't have the heart to answer her. Her innocent questions moved something inside me.







So the next morning, my husband and I bought a cake, Happy Meals, Panchatantra books and took our daughter to an orphanage nearby. The kids there were so full of love. The food was secondary to them, they just longed to be hugged, to sit on our laps, to be heard… That day, I decided to not have a second child. There are so many kids with so much love to give, I'd rather call all of them my children.







Since then, I visit the kids regularly. Be it a birthday, an anniversary or just a Sunday- no celebration is complete without their laughter. And they're all so talented- some are creatively inclined while others are great at sports. I started hosting craft workshops and conducting sports tournaments at the orphanage. But I wanted to do more, so I took charge of the CSR wing at my workplace.





We'd hold donation drives, collect clothes, books and toys. This one time, a four year old girl sat in front of me, and while her friends were busy picking out toys for themselves, she just wanted me to braid her hair. Before I left, she held my hand and asked, 'Phir kab aaoge?'- I promised her I'd be back very soon. But within a week, the lockdown was imposed; and both my husband and I faced pay cuts.







We had to cut down our expenses significantly and dig into our savings. But I knew the kids had it worse. Their fundings had stopped and I felt it was my moral duty to keep my 'very soon' promise. And last weekend, we took a carton of ice-cream, new clothes and diyas for them. We're going to paint the diyas together on Diwali! They're so excited and to be honest, so am I! It's so easy to make them happy- affection sprinkled with ice-cream usually does the trick!







Humans of Bombay, Fb





Leave Your Comments