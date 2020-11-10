US, Bangladesh Navies conclude CARAT training

The US and Bangladesh navies concluded the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Bangladesh 2020 exercise with a closing ceremony held at the BN Fleet Headquarters in Chattogram on Monday. -ISPR



Rear Admiral M Mozammel Haque, Regional Commander, Chittagong Naval Area, was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Rear Admiral Fred Ketcher of the Commander Expeditionary Strike Group Seven joined as the US representative in the ceremony via video conference. The event was organized under the supervision of Commander BN Fleet and was attended by Chittagong Naval officials, among others.





The core objective of the exercise was to improve the existing relations between the United States and the Bangladesh Navy. As well as gaining a better understanding of the operational activities of the navies of the two countries, enhancing their capabilities and getting acquainted with advanced technology, through various theoretical and practical trainings. The training was attended by US Navy warships USNS MILLINOCKET, Bangladesh Navy's warships, Specialized unit SWADS and the Naval Aviation.

