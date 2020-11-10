Regimental color of Bangladesh Army handed over in Bogura

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), Bangladesh Army, Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed handing over Regimental Color of 4 Units of Bangladesh Army to 11-Infantry division in Bogura Cantonment in Bogura on



Regimental Color of 4 Units of Bangladesh Army was handed over at 11-Infantry division in Bogura Cantonment in Bogura on Monday noon.General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), Bangladesh Army, Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed osp, ndu, psc was present as chief guest in the regimental color handing over program. General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 11-Infantry division and Area Commander, Bogura Major General Nazmul Hasan ndu, psc greeted the chief guest at Shahid Lieutenant Bodiuzzaman Padare Ground in Bogura Cantonment.







GOC of ARTDOC SM Shafiuddin Ahmed osp, ndu, psc said that Bangladesh gained its impendence through the great sacrifice of the lakhs of the people. Thinking the Geo-politics of the areas, the defense policy was taken by the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1974 and the latest policy was taken by present Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina in 2018, the army has been upgraded as the skilled and modern Bangladesh Army.







With the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Missiles were bought for improving the capability of Bangladesh Army and very soon they would be added in the army and Army has so far gained huge reputation in the international arena and skilled activity, hard working and sincerity will lead the units to keep the honor and ordered the army personnel to sacrifice anything for the sake of our motherland if she needs, added the GOC, ARTDOC. Finally, a disciplined, eye-catching and colorful parade was held on the occasion of regimental color giving program to the 4-units of Bangladesh Army by GOC, ARTDOC. 24 Field Regiment Artillery, 10 Medium Regiment Artillery, 2 Signal Battalion Core participated in the parade.









---Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura

