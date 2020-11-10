Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy, 1945–1975





Vietnam became the Western world’s most divisive modern conflict, precipitating a battlefield humiliation for France in 1954, then a vastly greater one for the United States in 1975. Max Hastings has spent the past three years interviewing scores of participants on both sides, as well as researching a multitude of American and Vietnamese documents and memoirs, to create an epic narrative of an epic struggle.





He portrays the set pieces of Dienbienphu, the 1968 Tet offensive, the air blitz of North Vietnam, and also much fewer familiar miniatures, such as, the bloodbath at Daido, where a US Marine battalion was almost wiped out, together with extraordinary recollections of Ho Chi Minh’s warriors. Here are the vivid realities of strife amid jungles and paddies that killed two million people.





Many writers treat the war as a US tragedy, yet Hastings sees it as overwhelmingly that of the Vietnamese people, of whom forty died for every American. US blunders and atrocities were matched by those committed by their enemies. While all the world has seen the image of a screaming, naked girl seared by napalm, it forgets countless eviscerations, beheadings, and murders carried out by the communists.





The people of both former Vietnams paid a bitter price for the Northerners’ victory in privation and oppression. Here is testimony from Vietcong guerrillas, Southern paratroopers, Saigon bargirls, and Hanoi students alongside that of infantrymen from South Dakota, Marines from North Carolina, and Huey pilots from Arkansas.





No past volume has blended a political and military narrative of the entire conflict with heart-stopping personal experiences, in the fashion that Max Hastings’ readers know so well. The author suggests that neither side deserved to win this struggle with so many lessons for the twenty-first century about the misuse of military might to confront intractable political and cultural challenges. He marshals testimony from warlords and peasants, statesmen and soldiers, to create an extraordinary record.





"The most thoughtful and judicious one-volume history of the war and the American political leaders who presided over the difficult and painful decisions that shaped this history. The book will stand for the foreseeable future as the best study of the tragic mistakes that led to so much suffering."—Robert Dallek Many books have been written on the tragic decisions regarding Vietnam made by the young stars of the Kennedy and Johnson administrations. Yet despite millions of words of analysis and reflection, no historian has been able to explain why such decent, brilliant, and previously successful men stumbled so badly.





That changes with road to disaster. Historian Brian Van De Mark draws upon decades of archival research, his own interviews with many of those involved, and a wealth of previously unheard recordings by Robert McNamara and Clark Clifford, who served as Defense Secretaries for Kennedy and Johnson.







Yet beyond that, road to disaster in Vietnam is also the first history of the war to look at the cataclysmic decisions of those in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations through the prism of recent research in cognitive science, psychology, and organizational theory to explain why the "Best and the Brightest" became trapped in situations that suffocated creative thinking and willingness to dissent, why they found change so hard, and why they were so blind to their own errors.An epic history of America’s march to quagmire, Van De Mark’s book ‘Road to Disaster’ is a landmark in scholarship and a book of immense importance.





A hard look at the flawed decision-making that figured in America’s misadventures in Southeast Asia...Van De Mark turns in some surprising observations...A fresh but sobering approach to the disastrous war in Vietnam.This book is sure to appeal to those still searching for Vietnam War answers that even McNamara, Johnson, and their best and brightest advisers never found.Vietnam war is America’s most outstanding military disastrous or embarrassing failure because of their unjust posture.





A comprehensive history of America’s descent into Vietnam during the 1960s that posits a striking new way of understanding that catastrophe, ‘Road to Disaster’ is a landmark in scholarship and a work of paramount importance, both in comprehending what happened and why, and just as importantly preventing fiascoes in the future.





One may learn from those errors, as Kennedy and his staff. The key staff members were Rusk, McNamara, and Bundy which were not extraordinary assemblage of genius and talent. Next is the Cuban Missile Crisis and how good the decisions were during that challenge. Kennedy’s decision to send advisors to Vietnam was based on an idea that he could withdraw American soldiers without harming US interests. According to Van De Mark, Kennedy had decided to withdraw after the election in 1964; although, he did increase the number of advisors prior to his assassination.





Unfortunately, Kennedy had given the go ahead to assassinate Diem, the President of South Vietnam’s government, because Diem would not change his corrupt form of governance, which was necessary to win the war in South Vietnam. The Kennedy administration decided to rid of Diem but had no one in mind to take his place. In the following years, nearly everyone involved with said it was one of the worst decisions ever made. The resulting government was worse than before and was a foundational reason the US could not turn the tide in South Vietnam.





Then came LBJ who made the key decision to start bombing North Vietnam and sent troops to protect the airbase at Danang. Westmoreland, American controlling general in South Vietnam, immediately requested an increase in troop levels.







After those troops were given, he requested more in a never-ending cycle until the US had committed over 500,000 troops. Johnson never denied these requests even though he complained. Westmoreland’s strategy – search and destroy -- which was not changed during LBJ’s time in office, guaranteed increased losses, but was not changed until Westmoreland’s era ended long after Nixon entered office.





The author details the personal loss various US leaders suffered during and after the war. He speaks very sympathetically about all the democratic leaders including McNamara and LBJ, but rather harshly when it comes to Nixon and several military leaders. Nixon’s decision making in Vietnam wasn’t analysed, but the author manages many harsh words about him.





The book often alludes to things that happen “off camera” and then are assumed to be factual. For example, the book mentions that near the end of LBJ’s presidency the talks in Paris had achieved a “breakthrough” and then Nixon sabotaged the deal through South Vietnam’s president. Americans are never told what the big breakthrough was, but the reader is expected to believe that it happened.





The personal anguish experienced by the men, especially McNamara and LBJ, seems off somehow. During the war it is understandable to be concerned about decisions that kill people, but even a first lieutenant makes life taking decisions in war, and the results are laid out right in front of him after the battle. Those that lived to see the victory of the North cannot realistically hold regret for the decision to fight.







After the North took over, they slaughtered thousands upon thousands of South Vietnamese who were deemed capitalist, or landowners, or intellectuals and so on, without mercy. They did the same thing after they took the North, so these executions were predictable. The fact is, a victory by South Vietnam would avoid such slaughters.





President Kennedy, before Johnson, was a little tougher, but he probably only delayed the step into the quagmire. BV tells how the marine corps general, Victor ‘Brute’ Krulak and the State Department’s Mendenhall were sent to Vietnam for a personal report. Krulak told Kennedy that the war was going ‘ahead at an impressive pace’, and that the war will be won if American military and sociological programs were pursued, in spite of the weak and hated South Vietnamese leadership. Mendenhall reported that there was a virtual breakdown in civilian rule in South Vietnam, such that as far as the South Vietnamese are concerned, the war against the Vietcong had become secondary. They were more concerned with a war against their own leaders.





As to the war, it eventually ground the Americans into hopeless frustration. General John McConnell, BV wrote, ‘expressed considerable frustration at Hanoi’s recuperative ability. “You knock a bridge out and in a week those characters have the bridge back in shape, so you have to knock it out again, and the same thing applies to their airfields, to their water shipping and everything else.”





BV’s ending was thoughtful, getting us to see the effect of the war on Robert McNamara, from 1968 to 1997, when he visited a post-war unified Vietnam, on ‘a lonely journey into a regretful past’. BV has a melancholic ending, whereas Hastings refused to let you pause to catch your breath.In college and high school classrooms across the United States, students display a keen interest in knowing more about what they rightly sense was a pivotal event in the recent past, one that brought a sea change in the life of the nation.





In a long-awaited alternative to the lengthy and overly expensive texts on the Vietnam War, Charles Neu presents America's Lost War, a balanced, lively narrative account of that tragic conflict, one that sweeps across the whole time-span of the war and explores American, Vietnamese, and international perspectives. Recreating the physical and psychological landscape of the war, Neu fluidly describes policy disputes-among leaders of both the United States and North Vietnam-as well as individual policy makers, battles, and military realities, tracing the legacy of the "Vietnam" phenomenon that shapes American domestic politics and elections, as well as foreign relations, to the present day.





Every generation writes its own history for the reason that it sees the past in the foreshortened perspective of its own experience. This has surely been true of the writing of American history. The practical aim of American historiography is to give a more informed sense of where they were going by helping Americans understand the road, they took in getting where they were. As the nature and dimensions of American life are changing, so too are the themes of American historical writing.







Today's scholars are hard at work reconsidering every major aspect of the nation's past: its politics, diplomacy, economy, society, recreation, mores and values, as well as status, ethnic, race, sexual, and family relations.





