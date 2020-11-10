Suspended SI Akbar held



Akbar Hossain, suspended sub-inspector of Bandarbazar Police outpost who remained fugitive after the death of Raihan Ahmed in police custody, was arrested from Dona bordering area in Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet on Monday. Lieutenant Colonel Rafiqul Islam, commanding officer of BGB-19, said local people of Shilcha in India caught Akbar and then handed him over to a one Rahim, a Bangladeshi citizen.





Tipped off, a team of police arrested him around 10:30 am from the bordering area, said Khalekuzzaman, superintendent of Sylhet PBI. Additional superintendent of Sylhet, Lutfur Rahman, said police arrested Akbar while he was trying to flee the neighboring country.





On October 11, Raihan Ahmed, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody at Bandarbazar Police outpost, said the victim's family. His wife Tahmina Akter Tanni filed a case at Kotwali Police Station on the following day accusing a number of unidentified people. Besides, the authorities on October 12 suspended four policemen, including the then in-charge of Bandarbazar Police outpost Akbar, in connection with the death.

Three policemen including Ashek were withdrawn on the same day.The case was transferred to the PBI.





Besides, the SMP formed an investigation committee, headed by its Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahrier Al Mamun, to look into the death of Raihan. After a primary investigation, they found some policemen guilty of foul play.After the autopsy, doctors said they found 111 injury marks on Raihan's body and two of his nails were pulled out.On October 22, former SMP Commissioner Golam Kibria was transferred over widespread criticism of the role of police after the death of Raihan.





