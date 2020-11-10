Business values are core focus for Nordic companies



Big names like Grameenphone, Novo Nordisk, Berger and Volvo which dominate many sectors in Bangladesh have one thing in common, they are all nordic companies. In an exclusive interview with The Asian Age, the president of Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Bangladesh (NCCIB), Tareq Rahman speaks to Ali Nasik Aiman about Nordic business and investment in Bangladesh.





The term "nordic" includes countries like Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Faroe Islands, and Iceland. Tareq says, "An important objective for the Nordic Chamber is to promote nordic core business values, among which sustainability and green growth are very important".







These play a crucial role in the high acceptability of nordic brands in Bangladesh, he thinks adding, "almost all nordic companies adhere to the same core values of quality, safety, care for the environment, and transparency". Tareq points out that our exports to this region are much higher than our imports, which is a great opportunity to attract nordic investment. But, he adds, "If we had a trade agreement with this region, then our investment climate would have been a lot better for nordic companies".





"The Nordic are quite keen to work with Bangladesh", says Tareq. He mentions that the European economies are trying to diversify their sourcing away from China at the moment. "I think this is the right time to invite nordic investment. If we could brush up on our policies and regulatory bodies, we could attract a lot of investment", he says talking on the possibility of future investment growth. But, he adds, "Land is a big bottleneck for us. It sometimes takes more than one year to get a land. No investor wants to wait that long."Tareq thinks that there is a great future and expresses high confidence in the trade relationship between these two regions.





Leave Your Comments