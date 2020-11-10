Hi-Tech Park opens up new horizon: Hosne Ara Begum





Establishment of Hi-Tech Park is going to open the door of new horizon for thousands of unemployed youths by providing employment facilities in the ICT world. It will also help create skilled human resources, said Hosne Ara Begum, Managing Director (Secretary) of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) to The Asian Age duing an exclusive interview. The interview was taken by Sumaia Sugra Ananna.









1) What is the goal of Hi-Tech Parks?

Hosne Ara Begum: The main goal of Hi-Tech Park is to create employment. We are working hard to establish Hi-Tech Park, Software Technology Park and IT Training and Incubation Centre throughout the country to attract the local and foreign investors for the development of Hi-Tech, IT and ITES industries.







Hi-Tech park is full of opportunities to invest in Hi-Tech industry and promote businesses, which are knowledge and capital-based. Information technology, Software Technology, Biotechnology, Renewable Energy, Green Technology, IT Hardware, IT Enabled Services and R&D are major areas of investment in Hi-Tech industry in Bangladesh.





2) What is the employment target?





Hosne Ara Begum: The second meeting of the Digital Bangladesh Taskforce chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2015 decided to create one lakh jobs by setting up high-tech parks, software technology parks (STPs) and incubation centers in Dhaka and other parts of the country. 3) How Hi-Tech Park is contributing to the development of our economy?





Hosne Ara Begum: Without economic development, we cannot think of a country's development. The employment opportunities that Hi-Tech Park and entire ICT sector created enables people to impact our GDP with portion of their incomes.







The local and foreign investments are important factor in the development of our economy. We expect to attract overall investment around Tk 2500 crore by 2025. We have more foreign investors compared to the local counterparts. We get investments from FDI and if we can incorporate it to our IT sector we can produce huge number of skilled people and we can keep our money in our country by enabling them to work in the abroad.





4) How Hi-Tech Park improves human resources to reduce dependent on foreign employees?





Hosne Ara Begum: Not only Hi-Tech Park, ICT Division also provides training to people by various projects like Learning and Earning Project and LICT Project. Some projects have capacity to train 16,000 people, while some have 30,000 people and the implementation of these projects is on the progress. Those, who need skilled employees, they can give intensive training to the certified trained people according to their needs. I hope the mentioned problem would be resolved. We announced to cover all 64 districts for IT Training.





5) Do startups get patronization from Hi-Tech Parks?





Hosne Ara Begum: IDEA project patronizes startups much. They patronized 120 startups. We have agreement with Bangla Link from which we patronized 50 startups. Besides, some 14 startups are currently working at Janata Tower. Startups will get at least a floor free at Hi-Tech Park. We expect to support 40 startups from Jessore, Khulna, Rajshahi and Chattogram by December this year.





6) Will we see new introduction on preserving databases in near future?





Hosne Ara Begum: We have instructed 3,600 trainees in Rajshahi to develop a software in which we can access to data conveniently from any place.





7) Medical Sector in the country is still lag behind their foreign counterparts, even high-ups of the state have to travel abroad for better treatment. How can Hi-Tech Park play role in improving this sector?





Hosne Ara Begum: We are patronizing Bio-Technological companies for the development of medical sector. We have given area of 25 acres at Kaliakair to the Orix Bio-Tech firm. They have invested $300 million in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City.









