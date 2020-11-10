Poor road engineering behind traffic jam



Despite having many flyovers in the capital, the problem of traffic congestion has remained unresolved. Besides, lack of adequate foot-over bridges poses threats of potential accidents.Ehsan, a resident in Modhubag area, told this correspondent that there is no foot-over near Better Life Hospital. Thus he has to risk life while crossing the road.







Md Mofizur Rahman, Assistant Commissioner of Rampura Traffic Zone, told The Asian Age, "We have no footover at Rampura Bridge. Therefore people in large numbers rush to cross the road. As a result, it is difficult for people to obey traffic rules".





"Poor road engineering gives us tough time to control entanglement of vehicles at the intersection. If there is overpass or underpass at the intersection, we can efficiently manage the traffic," he further said. Contacted, DNCC said, "We have already passed plans to construct foot-over bridge in the vicinity of East-West University and International Buddha Monastery at Merul Badda"





Leave Your Comments