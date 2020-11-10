Land mutation to become automatic



With a view to reducing the sufferings of people, the government has approved a proposal to make the land mutation automatic right after its registration.The proposal was cleared on Monday at a cabinet meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.





"It's a landmark decision. It'll bring great relief for all, including investors and the general people of the country. "It'll reduce the sufferings of people, minimize the time in mutation and lessen the backlog of land-related cases," said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press briefing.He said lands are registered under the Law Ministry, while the mutation of lands is done under the Land Ministry. With the approval of the proposal, now there will be coordination between sub-registration offices and AC Land offices, he said.





He said the AC Land offices have an online database of some 4.30 crore records of rights and the sub-registration offices will have access to the database to verify the record of rights of a land before its registration.The AC Land offices will also know about the registration of a land automatically through the software. Besides, the AC Land office will get one manual copy of a land document following its registration.







