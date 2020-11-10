Urges unity against communalism

President Abdul Hamid addresses the special parliament session on Monday marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -PID



President Md Abdul Hamid has urged the nation to forge an ironclad unity as it did during the Liberation War and stand united against communalism, undemocratic behavior and violence.





In his special speech in Parliament marking the 'Mujib Borsho', the President said unity is needed to build the 'Sonar Bangla' of Bangabandhu, reports UNB.Bangladesh is celebrating the 'Mujib Borsho' from March 17 this year to March 17, 2021, marking the birth centenary of the country's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





"We shall have to protect our independence, which we snatched from the clutches of the Pakistani invaders in exchange for a sea of blood. The benefits of freedom shall have to be delivered to the doorsteps of all," the President said.He said political parties shall have to nurture the culture of tolerance of others' opinions, show mutual respect, and attach due importance to others' views in order to give democracy an institutional shape.





"By getting imbued with the spirit of 1971, we shall have to build up resistance against those who seek to hinder the trend of advancement in the country through confusion-mongering and derailing the simple-minded people of this land by denying the reality and concocting imaginary stories and situations," President Hamid said. He said only then would the 'Golden Bangla' dreamt by Bangabandhu materialize and the celebrations of his birth centenary become meaningful.





Mentioning the decision to observe the 'Mujib Borsho' as a very significant one, President Hamid said that the life and works of Bangabandhu, his thoughts, ideas and philosophy have to be disseminated among the younger generation of Bangladesh and across the world through observance of the 'Mujib Borsho'."The life and political philosophy of Bangabandhu is fully relevant, modern, timely and ever-lasting for the freedom-seeking people of the world even during the 21st century," the President said.





He hoped that the country's politicians, historians, academics, researchers and journalists will contribute significantly towards disseminating Bangabandhu's biography, work and ideals worldwide."There's no scope to look at Bangabandhu and Bangladesh separately. One has to know about Bangabandhu in order to know Bangladesh, the struggle for freedom of the Bangalis and the liberation," he said in his speech.





"Those who tried to look at these two phenomena separately have failed. Today's reality is the biggest proof of that," he said."Let the nation advance on the path of building hunger and poverty-free Bangladesh by embracing the spirit of the Liberation War and the ideals of the Father of the Nation. Let the nation succeed in dropping its anchor on the shore of Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla'," he said.







Leave Your Comments