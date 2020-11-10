Pandemic handling upsets Bhumi



Bhumi Pednekar's social media account makes it evident that the actress packed in a lot of work even during the lockdown. Gradually, as film shoots resumed Bhumi, too, went back to complete her upcoming film, 'Durgavati'.







She finished some patchwork scenes and dubbing for the movie recently. Talking about working in the new normal, Bhumi told BT, "The whole experience is something you get used to eventually. The first day when I stepped out, I was very cautious. Even now, I am absolutely aware of what is going on around me. I always wear a mask, wash my hands, and sanitize the place and my things all the time.







In fact, I behave like a school principal with people around me who don't wear a mask. The fear of the pandemic didn't vanish for me, but I learnt to smartly adapt to the situation, which is what human beings are supposed to do. I take my vitamins regularly and take steam thrice a day when I shoot on a set with people around me because I can't wear a mask when I am in the frame. You have to find a way to work around this and do it responsibly."



