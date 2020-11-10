Charlie says he had Covid-19 earlier this year



Actor Charlie Hunnam says he had contracted coronavirus "earlier this year". The 40-year-old actor said he had the virus at a time when loss of taste hadn't "really come to light as a symptom of mild COVID". "I just lost my sense of taste and smell for about 10 days and had a little bit of fatigue. I literally just couldn't taste anything," Hunnam said in an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!.





The Sons of Anarchy star recalled thinking that something "wasn't quite right" when he came downstairs to make coffee one morning. "I was grinding up the coffee and realized I couldn't smell at all," he said, adding that his girlfriend, actor Morgana McNeils, couldn't taste the coffee either. During the episode, Hunnam told Kimmel he was feeling under the weather but was unsure what he was sick with.





