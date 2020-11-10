Elisabeth Moss finds her job ridiculous

Elisabeth Moss



Actress Elisabeth Moss says she has a ridiculous job but then makes a point by calling her chosen career path as "pretty great". "My job is pretty great. I have these scripts that are written and I get to pretend and I get to imagine. It's a ridiculous job and I make money at it and I feel invigorated by it. "





I've just never felt that it was a dark place, I've always felt that it was a light place," Moss told independent.co.uk, reports femalefirst.co.uk. The actress says her characters can help people. Citing an example of her role in "The Invisible Man", where she essays a woman escaping an abusive partner, Moss said: "I would have friends who I didn't know had gone through an experience like that say to me that it was cathartic to watch.





The actress added: "I think we all have experiences where we feel like we were gaslit or taken advantage of or told that we were crazy for thinking or feeling something. That story of abuse is not something that has arisen in the last five years. It's not a bandwagon anyone can jump on - it's a tale as old as time."Moss calls herself a loner. "I'm very much a loner. Lockdown for me was kind of a breeze because I have no problem staying at home for long, long periods of time, and I have no problem not seeing anybody. And I also bury myself in my work," she said.









---Agencies

