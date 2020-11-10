Faria's social service drama 'Akkel Salami'



Lux superstar popular actress and model Faria Shahin. She is also discussed for various comments through social media outside of work. Although her career on the small screen is long, she has worked in only one movie on the big screen. Its name is 'Akash Koto Dure'. Then she was not found in the movie. After finishing her studies from outside the country, this Lux star has recently settled in the country. Returned to small screen work. However, the star did not say anything clearly about whether she will work in the movie or not.





When asked about the movie, she repeatedly avoided the issue on the pretext of good story and director. But for now, Faria is satisfied with the small screen work. Meanwhile, Faria has already completed the work of the social service drama 'Akkel Salami' directed by Tapu Khan. So many of his co-artists are Tanvir, FS Naeem and many others. The model actress had earlier acted in a play by the same director. About this, Faria said, 'The story of the play is great. I believe everyone will like the play.



