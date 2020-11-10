Japanese documentary 'Tagore Songs' screened virtually



A Japanese documentary named 'Tagore Songs' has been screened recently at the Embassy of Japan here. The film is directed by Mika Sasaki, her debut film showcased the lives of people who devoted themselves to Tagore's ways of sensibilities and philosophy from a unique Japanese perspective, said the Embassy on Sunday, reports UNB.





Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki spoke at the online film screening. Ambassador Ito mentioned "Mika Sasaki is a young and talented filmmaker, who was immensely inspired by one of the most celebrated literary figures in the world in the 20th century, Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore was a great admirer of Japanese art and literature; and his love for Japan has helped forge a great cultural relation between our two countries.''.





Organized by the Embassy of Japan on Bangladesh in collaboration with Japanese film company Nondelaico, the day-long online film screening event attracted a good number of viewers. Rabindranath Tagore (1861-1941), was the first non-European to win Nobel Prize. The great poet visited Japan at least five times.

Leave Your Comments