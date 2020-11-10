Sabina, Kabori team up for 'Ei Tumi Sei Tumi'



Famous actress Kabori Sarwar and singer Sabina Yasmin will be seen in a never before role for the movie 'Ei Tumi Sei Tumi.' Kabori will be writing the lyrics while Sabina Yasmin will be acting as the music director. Veteran actress Sarah Begum Kabari will also be directing and starring in the movie as well. The film has a song titled "Tumi Shotti Kore Bolo" written by actress Kabori.







Musician Imran Mahmudul and Somnur Monir Konal are set to give voice to the song. This will be the first time that the actress will be donning the role of a lyricist, the actress expressed her excitement stating, "I really wish I could voice my own song but as long as the audience would love the song then that's all that counts."





Sabina Yasmin and Kabari who have been friends for more than a decade has worked in numerous projects together. Kabari has acted in innumerable songs voiced by Sabina on the silver screen. This time as a token of their friendship, Sabina Yasmin decided to take on the responsibility of being a music composer for her close friend Kabari's movie. Sabina Yasmin was also ecstatic about being a music composer for the first time. The singer said, "I can't express my happiness right now. I am composing four songs for the movie on the request of my dearest friend."

Leave Your Comments