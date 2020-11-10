Kohli granted paternity leave, Rohit added to India's Test squad



India have announced revised squads for their all-format tour of Australia, which begins on 27 November. India captain Virat Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI for the birth of his first child and will return to India after the conclusion of the opening Test in Adelaide, scheduled to start on 17 December. It will be India's first day/night Test overseas.Rohit Sharma, who was absent from all three squads in the initial announcement, continues to be rested from the ODIs and T20Is but has now been included in the Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.





Fitness of fast bowler Ishant Sharma is still being monitored with him undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He is expected to be added to the Test squad once he gains sufficient match fitness. Meanwhile, a call on Wriddhiman Saha's availability for the Australia Tests will be taken later. Saha had injured both his hamstrings during Sunrisers Hyderabad's Indian Premier League game on 3 November.





Uncapped spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was part of the initial T20I squad, has been ruled out with a shoulder injury which he sustained during the IPL and has been replaced by Thangarasu Natarajan. Hyderabad's Natarajan had a fantastic showing in this IPL season, picking up 16 wickets. Also omitted is 21-year-old pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who was going to travel to Australia as one of the reserve players. BCCI stated in the release that he will be working with the medical team on his bowling workload management.





Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has now also been added to the ODI squad in addition to the T20Is. Samson, who scored over 300 runs in this IPL, will be in line to make his ODI debut if he is selected in the playing XI. The tour begins with India playing three ODIs from 27 November to 2 December, followed by three T20Is from 4 December to 8 December and will end with four Tests, the first of which begins on 17 December.















Revised squads





T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Thangarasu Natarajan





ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wk)





Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj







---ICC





