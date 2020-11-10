Razib becomes 4th in premier online chess



GM Enamul Hossain Razib tied runner-up place in the 49th Annual Continental Open Premier, Online Chess, organised by Continental Chess Association.

GM Razib earned 5 points out of 7 games and tied for runner-up position and he became 4th in tie-breaking system.







The event was held online chess platform ICC from 6th to 8th November, 2020. GM Razib won against Rut Singi Reddy in 3rd round, Rajanish Adhva in 5th round and GM Timur Gareyev in 6th round. GM Razib drew with GM Jaime Santos Latasa of Spain in 7th or last round. GM Razib also drew another 3 games. IM Hans Moke Niemann of USA became champion with 6 points. GM Razib will receive four hundred us dollars as prize money.

