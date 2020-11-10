Shakib at SBNCS after 376 days

Bangladesh's top all rounder Shakib Al Hasan seen at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday. -Collected



Bangladesh's top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday after 376 days. He visited the 'Home of Cricket' in the morning for a fitness test ahead of a five-team T20 league starting later this month but he did not take the fitness test on Monday. If all goes well, his fitness test will be taken on Wednesday, BCB trainer Tushar Kanti Halder confirmed the news to media.





'None of those with whom Shakib was supposed to have a beep test were tested for covid. It's a cause for concern. Also he is back after a long time. Physio-trainers will monitor his physical condition. This will also take some time. Wednesday may be his fitness test." Tushar Kanti Halder said. A total of 113 cricketers, including Shakib, are taking part in the two-day fitness test organized by the BCB. Tuesday is the second and final day of the fitness test. The mandatory test is being conducted to determine the fitness levels of players who are expected to be in the draft for the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 tournament.





The Players' Draft of the tournament is on November 12. The BCB however is not worried about the fitness of Shakib Al Hasan even though he would have to attend the fitness test to prove that he is in good shape.Shakib's one-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches ended recently. He returned home last Thursday and sparked controversy by violating quarantine rules. Earlier, Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was tested negative for Covid-19, which paved his way to take part in the fitness test.





The all-rounder said he was eager to get back to competitive cricket. He played his last recognised cricket back in October 2019 in the Caribbean Premier League. If Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour wouldn't have been postponed, Shakib could have returned to the cricket with International fixture as he was slated to play the second Test. But now he has to return to cricket with a domestic tournament.Bangladesh top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan regained his spot as the number one all-rounder in ODIs. Shakib is topping in the latest ODI all-rounder ranking chart with 373 rating points.





Shakib last played in ICC World Cup last year before he was handed a two-year ban, with a one-year suspended sentence, by ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit on October 29 last year, for failing to report multiple corrupt approaches by an Indian bookmaker. Shakib might get a chance to make his comeback to international cricket early next year when the West Indies will visit Bangladesh for a full series.





Shakib was supposed to miss a total of 36 matches in one year. But the deadly coronavirus pandemic around the world brings a lot of good fortune for Shakib. Bangladesh has been out of international cricket for almost seven months due to Coronavirus. Bangladesh played only four Tests, three ODIs and seven T20Is during the suspension period of Shakib.

