An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter Scale struck southwest Sumatra, Indonesia at 8.52am today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia).





It said in a statement that the quake occurred 192km southwest of Bandar Lampung, at a depth of 68km.





The quake does not pose a tsunami threat to Malaysia, it added. - Bernama

