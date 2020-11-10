Brazil halts trials of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine





After an adverse incident involving a volunteer recipientBrazil suspended clinical trials of a Chinese developed coronavirus vaccine,said health regulator of Brazil.

The setback for CoronaVac, developed by Chinesepharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech, came on the same day US pharmaceuticalgiant Pfizer said its own vaccine candidate had shown 90 percent effectiveness,sending global markets soaring and raising hopes of an end to the pandemic.

The Brazilian regulator, Anvisa, said in a statement it had“ruled to interrupt the clinical trial of the CoronaVac vaccine after a seriousadverse incident” on October 29.

It said it could not give details on what happened becauseof privacy regulations, but that such incidents included death, potentiallyfatal side effects, serious disability, hospitalization, birth defects andother clinically significant events.

The institute “is investigating in detail what happened,”and “is at the Brazilian regulatory agency’s disposal to provide anyclarification necessary on any adverse incident the clinical trials may havepresented,” it said.

It said it would hold a press conference on Tuesday at 11:00am (1400 GMT).

CoronaVac has been caught up in a messy political battle inBrazil, where its most visible backer has been Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, atop opponent of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.