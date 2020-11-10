Man sentenced in death of Khulna college student









A man was sentenced Monday to 38 years to death in the death of a college student named Obaidur Rahman Rubel .





The convict is Mohammad Bachhu Sheikh. The Khulna court also jailed him for 10 years under two different sections and fined him Tk 20,000 and Tk 10,000.

Meanwhile, Mozammel Hossain Milon and Abul Kalam Azad were jailed for seven and two years respectively in the case. They were fined Tk 10,000 and Tk 5,000 by the court.

According to the prosecution, Obaidur Rahman Rubel, a college student of Dumuria upazila was abducted by the convicts on October 23, 2012.

Rubel’s body was found the following day with his throat slit.

Sheikh Lutfur Rahman, the victim’s father, filed a case at Dumuria Police Station.

Taijul Islam, inspector of Dumuria Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted chargesheet against three people on November 17, 2013.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yearab Hossain delivered the verdict.

All the convicts were tried in absentia.

