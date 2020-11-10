In the name of treatment Police officer beaten to death





In Dhaka’s Adabor a private hospital called Mind Aidallegedly killed a senior assistant superintendent Anisul Karim Shipon bybeating him till death in the name of treatment. He was working in BarishalMetropolitan Police’s traffic department.

An inspector of Adabor Police Station Faruk Molla saidAnisul came home on Monday from Barishal. Later his sister took him to thehospital as he was psychologically ill.

“We came to know thathe came for treatment as he had been mentally ill,” said Faruk.

Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police HarunorRashid told media that some unskilled hospital staff beaten him till death inthe name of treatment. Mrityunjoy Dey Sajal, an additional DC of DMP, confirmedthey have evidence regarding the issue.

Eight employees detained by the police for questioning.

According to his colleagues Anisul was the topper in the policecadre of the 31st BCS exams.

