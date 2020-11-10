GK Shamim indicted for money laundering





GK Shamin and 7 of his bodyguards charged with moneylaundering case on Tuesday in a Dhaka court. Charges framed by Dhaka SpecialJudge’s court-10 Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam.

Witness deposition date fixed at 19 November 2020 by thecourt.

Shamin and his body guards are in jail at present. Theyrejected charges and pleaded not guilty. They were arrested in a drive againstcasino and other anti-social business on 20th September from city’sNiketon area. He was known as an influencial contractor of Sabujbagh, basaboand Motijheel areas of the capital.

FDR worth’s TK 165, TK 1.8 crore in cash and huge amount ofhidden foreign currencies grasped by RAB members.

A foreign-made pistol, seven shotguns and a huge cache ofbullets were also seized from the office of ‘GKB & Company Pvt Limited’.

On September 21 the elite force and police filed three casesagainst Shamin under the narcotics control, money laundering prevention andarms acts.

