According to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) untilTuesday morning 19 people were diagnosed with dengue fever. At present 73dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country.

Official information says 101,354 dengue cases detected lastyear and the casualty was 179 by mosquito-borne fever.

Experts fear great tensity regarding country’s health systemif the situation becomes similar to last year amid coronavirus.

Leave Your Comments