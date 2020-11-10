BNP is key barrier to institutionalization of democracy: Quader





Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is the key barrier to the way of giving democracy an institutional shape in the country.





He said this while talking to journalists after paying homage to Shaheed Noor Hossain on behalf of the AL at the Noor Hossain Square at Zero Point here.





“Today, democracy is freed. But, unless democracy gets an institutional shape, it is not possible to make it well-established in the true sense of the term. BNP is the key barrier to give an intuitional shape to democracy,” he said.





He said a non-communal, progressive and liberal democratic Bangladesh must be established to materialize the dream and aspirations of the 30 lakh martyrs.





Pointing to BNP, the AL general secretary said the talks of democracy do not suit the party which was born by patronizing the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and which holds the spirit and ideology against the Liberation War.





“BNP’s democracy was ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote. And in the polls, there was no box for ‘no’ vote. On the day, some polling centers received 110 percent votes,” he said.





Quader urged BNP to return to the path of democracy and positive trend of politics shunning the evil acts of hatching conspiracy to thwart the democracy.





“Stop the ill politics to grasp the state power through backdoors. Let us work in unison to build a non-communal, progressive, democratic and developed state for the next generation,” he said.





Turning to the significance of Noor Hossain Day, the minister said with his supreme sacrifice, Noor Hossain lit up a fire in the minds of the people to wage movement against the autocracy. His body was a living political poster on that day, he added.













