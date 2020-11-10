Our experience of COVID 19

Mohammad Manzur Rahman

Manypeople neglected COVID as a simple fever that ultimately resulted into disasterranging from oxygen shortage to fatal death. The whimsical attitude to not puton musk was well noticed among general people who might become time bomb forthe rest. When corona started as a disease many were so upset that they did notgo to grave to bury their relatives. Same people now hesitate to use musk inpublic place. Time is great healer is a misused proverb for COVID 19. Becausetime cannot heal if you are not sincere. Many people wondered here and therewith false negative report and spread the disease as dangerous carrier. After21 days still many patients found themselves as positive. In course of timepeople knew that COVID could attack one person several times and the worstsituation is if the lungs get affected. People already suffering from multipleorgan related problem like kidney disease or heart disease are the mostvulnerable for COVID19. In spite of getting rid of COVID you have to use muskin public places which many stubborn people and callous people are not ready toaccept. In many shopping malls, restaurants no one is allowed without muskwhich is a positive step from business perspectives.

Inmany parts of the world we heard of movement against using musk or gloves. Theconcept of human freedom or human right was further misused by many groups bynot maintaining social distance. However, the families who lost own familymembers became well educated after learning the significance of loss. Peoplewho already got affected for the first time may be affected for 2ndtime as well for which there is no luxury for pleasure after cure. With a falsenegative report many people might cause spread of disease unknowingly. Theinvention of vaccine could cure the disease forever. Gradually like other partsof the world, Bangladesh has become habituated with the disease. Doctors are nolonger afraid to treat patients like the time when the pandemic started first.When doctors became messiah for helpless patients in spite of having money,relatives became alien to the sicks.

Evenreaching at the peak of science we cannot demystify mommy of Egypt or howPharaos dead body is still intact after thousands of years. Therefore, ourclaim of reaching to the peak of science is still questionable. It seems that someold civilizations were better equipped than modern people of today. Ourarrogance of not accepting musk or gloves is actually derived from the confidence that modern civilization is wellequipped to discover a remedy of corona virus soon. Again de-prioritization ofnon-COVID related healthcare also caused inhuman sufferings to people ininitial stage of pandemic.

Weheard that before death by corona virus many people being isolated from familycraved to donate all his or her wealth if only he or she could die painlessly.How lonely we are in this world was felt once again amidst COVID 19 especiallywhen men were poorest with all their wealth. Death is something we cannotpurchase. When rich people of the poor and developing countries left for richcountries which nations have adequatehealth infrastructure the total scenario of inequitable society was exposedbefore the whole world as stark reality. COVID 19 also caused change insuccession in many business group worldwide due to the death of so many seniorcitizen who were VIPs or CIPs in their respective countries. Apart frommournful departure, these deaths of senior citizens had caused new businessdirection at the hand of young successors sitting in the driving seat. So, theyoung successors who inherited businesses from older citizens died of COVID 19suddenly before preparing their future generations have to face a new businessworld full of many new challenges in post COVID stage.

Thepandemic globally highlights the urgent need for policy action to cushion itsconsequences, protect vulnerable populations, and improve countries’ capacityto cope with similar future events. It is also critical to address thechallenges posed by vulnerable healthcare and limited safety nets and undertakereforms that enable strong and sustainable growth. “Health is a basic humanright- be it primary or secondary or tertiary, not a product to sell in themarket” is the new slogan for the survivors of COVID during the time of “newnormal”.

NASA reported that the world had never been so muchpollution free since 2nd world war which happened for COVID. AsIndustrialization stopped unexpectedly, the emission of Green House Gas was theleast for a longer period of time. However, people will never learn and naturewill be further polluted and nature will go on taking revenge in future too. Viciouscycle of pollution indeed. However, we have learnt how to live with coronavirus till vaccination is officially marketed.

Due toCOVID 19 many people lost jobs and many businesses were closed or became bankruptworldwide. When many people lost jobs they had to down grade living standardlike renting a house of cheaper rate leaving an expensive house. When you willdown grade your living standard, once essential goods will be mere luxury foryou to use. Instead of global brands, you have to use local one or cheapernon-brand. This is how COVID 19 almost erased the middle class and what onlyremains are upper and lower class. A world of worse financial discrimination iswhat COVID 19 at best could ensure. When peoples purchasing capacity decreasedfor corona-led recession, pharmaceutical industries and IT companies shareprice and net worth jumped all over the world and many global business tycoonsbecame richer than ever before. It is not complain but the reality that came toforefront in the time of corona virus.

According to different international bodies, the number ofpeople died in COVID 19 is far less than those died in pneumonia and influenza.But due to the massive panic created by the emergence of pandemic called COVIDand due to strong highlight by media allacross the world, COVID 19 were, as if, only cause of human death all over theworld. In spite of lower death toll than pneumonia and influenza COVID 19became the worst villain in public eye due to extra media coverage, many think.

There was debate whether to call the virus as COVID orCorona. There was debate on whether it was natural or man-made or lab made. Butthere was no debate on the issue that COVID would establish a new financialorder ranging from decreasing disposable income to changing consumer behavior infavor of less or rational consumption. Opposite school opined that though COVIDwould create financial impact, global economy is now too large to bepermanently impacted by it and just like 2008 sub-prime mortgage crisis-ledrecession, it would pass away within a decade.

The writer is AssistantVice President, Financial Administration Division(FAD), Shahjalal Islami BankLtd

