Samrat shown arrested in money laundering case

A court here today showed former Jubo League leader IsmailHossain Chowdhury Samrat arrested in a case lodged over alleged laundering ofTaka 195 crore.

They were produced before the court following that DhakaMetropolitan Magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari passed the order, allowing a pleaof the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

On September 13 case was filed at Ramna Police Station byCID.

Samrat accused with accumulating Taka 195 crore illegallyand with the help of his associate Enamul Haque Arman laundering that to Singaporeand Malaysia.

Samrat and Arman was arrested from kunja Sreepur village,Alkora union under Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla district on October 6, 2019by RAB.

