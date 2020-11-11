Diner Sheshe





"I was shattered when my boyfriend cheated on me with my best friend. She and I were like sisters- we were inseparable. I realised when during the holidays, my boyfriend called me up and casually said he wanted to break up with me. I was shocked because everything was going well. He didn't even give me a reason; that really hurt me. But more than that, my sister-like best friend stopped talking to me at the same time.







It was only a few weeks later that I discovered through common friends that they were dating each other. I couldn't believe it. I tried calling them, hoping that they would tell me it was just a rumour, but neither of them answered. I was heartbroken- more than him, how could she do that to me? I used to cry all night and even stopped talking to my old friends. I felt depressed; a few months later, I was diagnosed with PCOS. The break-up had not only affected me mentally but also physically… I had to do something to get over it.





Firstly, I stopped obsessing about the past and developed new hobbies. I started writing a blog, reading books and working with NGOs. I made an effort to make new friends. A part of me wanted to confront my best friend and ask, 'How could you do this to me?' but the other part asked me not to care about people who didn't care. Thankfully, the latter won- I never met her or my ex again.







I then decided to take a solo trip to Mumbai and Goa. My parents who are very protective also agreed. I instantly fell in love with Bombay. I had a bucket list of all the things I wanted to do- going to Prithvi for their fairy lights, watching Marine Drive at midnight, peeking through the window on Worli Sea link, shopping at Colaba causeway, taking a long walk at Carter road!



