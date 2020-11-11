Speaker presents books on Bangabandhu's to president

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker today presented a number of books on Bangabandhu's life and politics to president M Abdul Hamid as the president had delivered speech at the beginning of the 2ndday of the special 10th session of the eleventh Jatiya Sangsad held marking the Mujib Borsho."Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presented a number of books written on the life and politics of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to President M Abdul Hamid", according to the session, reports BSS.





A number of books titled 'Bangabandhur Asomapto Attojiboni (Bangabandhu's Unfinished Autobiography), Karagarer Rojnamcha and Amar DekhaNayachin which have been published with keen interest and edited by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said the president in his speech. "Those autobiographical books have created an enormous scope to know about the life and works of Bangabandhu for the new generations home and abroad", the president added.



Leave Your Comments