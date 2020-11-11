Samrat shown arrested in money laundering case



A court here today showed former Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat arrested in a case lodged over alleged laundering of Taka 195 crore.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari passed the order in presence of the accused, allowing a plea of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), reports BSS.





CID filed the case with Ramna Police Station on September 13.The specialized law enforcement agency accused Samrat of amassing Taka 195 crore through illegal means and laundering that to Singapore and Malaysia with the assistance of his associate Enamul Haque Arman.RAB on early October 6, 2019, arrested Samrat and his associate Arman from village Kunja Sreepur of Alkora union under Chauddagram upazila of Comilla district.

Leave Your Comments