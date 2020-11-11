Historic fort of Ghoraghat on brink of destruction



Historic fort of Ghoraghat is in Ghoraghat upazila of Dinajpur, 4 Km south of Osmanpur in Sahebganj mouza, stands on the banks of the river Korotoa. It is believed that, it has been built during the Sen Period in the eleventh century.







When Shah Ismail, the General of Gouriyo sultan Barbak Shah conquered this from the right of the king of Kamatpur, the historical fort was renovated and rebuilt due to its administrative and military importance. Ghoraghat's fortress gained the status of a self-contained fortress for the army barracks, huge defensive armaments and developed as a center of impenetrable and invincible power in contemporary Bengal.







This fort is surrounded by the long earthen wall on the north and south along with the banks of Korotoa River. At one time, three outer sides of the fort were trenched with the 23 meter long deep test. The length of the north- south wall of the fort is similar of the east-west wall. The north wall was half a mile and the south wall was about one mile. It is assumed that, this border is the center of the fort. Specially the southern side was more elongated. The trench that is seen is 60 feet wide. Northern part of the east wall was the entrance path of the fort.





The second entrance of the fort begins 400 yards southeast of the main entrance. Inside the fort were administrative buildings, army camps, and residency of military personnel, faujder buildings, mosques and madrasas. But now there is an 8/10 feet high red earthen wall on the most of this fort which attracts the attention of the passersby. Weeds have grown on the eastern wall.







There is nothing left except the ruins of the mosque and some scattered mounds now a days. The traces of the fort have merged with the weeds and this fort is slowly disappearing. Therefore, the locals think that now they should come forward to protect this memorial to make it attractive to the next generation and tourists. Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rafiul Alam said that the upazila administration is currently working to catalog all the historical monuments in the area. To restore this historical monument, Ghoraghat upazila will seek help from the district administration.











---Siddik Hossain, Dinajpur









