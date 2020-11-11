Prices fall in large-cap drives stocks down



Stocks on Tuesday closed the day with downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, went down by 28.43 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at 4,899.65. Two other indices also ended lower.







The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 16.53 points to finish at 1,703.32 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 8.35 points to close at 1,112.80. Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 9.25 billion, which was 5.0 per cent higher than the previous day's turnover of Taka 8.81 billion.Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 139 ended lower, 129 higher while 87 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.





A total number of 167,418 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 371.12 million shares and mutual fund units.The market capitalization of DSE also fell to Taka 3,980 billion on Tuesday, from Taka 3,997 billion in the previous session.Beximco Pharma continued to dominate the turnover chart, followed by Asia Insurance, Brac Bank, Nitol Insurance and Associated Oxygen.





CAPM IBBL Islamic Mutual Fund was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Associated Oxygen was the worst loser, losing 9.39 per cent. The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended marginally lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-losing 53 points to close at 14,065 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 30 points to close at 8,466.Of the issues traded, 131 advanced, 76 declined and 55 remained unchanged on the CSE.The port city bourse traded 11.52 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 272 million.

