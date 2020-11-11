'Mainkar Chipay' now streaming on ZEE5 Global





ZEE5 Global, the largest OTT platform for South Asian content, on Monday released its first Bangladeshi Original, 'Mainkar Chipay'. Directed by internationally acclaimed young filmmaker Abrar Athar, the short film is a situational thriller and dark comedy starring Afran Nisho, Sariful Raz and Shamol Mawla, reports UNB. The edgy thriller will also see the three actors share screen space for the first time.







The movie showcases Afran Nisho in an entirely new avatar as he drags Sariful Razz, an addict and Shamol Mawla, a peddler into a 'Mainkar Chipay' situation. The film has an entertaining and intense storyline which also shows how drugs can lead people into a deadly trap and is sure to be loved by its audiences.







Shot in a minimalist format, the 40-minute film was completed in just four days across four locations during the lockdown, adhering to all the necessary guidelines. Apart from having an interesting script and extremely quirky characters, the film has been given a unique treatment using camera lenses from the '60s to create an indie retro look.





