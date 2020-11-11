Anindita: An artist with neoclassical ink style



Anindita Islam, an artist who loves every medium of art but ink is her forte. Exploring the emotional connection between the duality of human nature, the idea that every single human being has good and evil within them is the biggest inspiration behind her artworks. Though she loves to draw since her childhood, in 2018, she decided to start drawing after she started following some artists and illustrators on Instagram, especially Philippines-based illustrator Kerby Rosanes. That year she decided to participate in 'Inktober' for the first time, a month-long art challenge created by artist Jake Parker that is focused on improving skill and developing positive drawing habits.











She shared the journey of her art with us as 'My favorite drawing mediums are pen and paper, although I love watercolor, pencil sketch, and digital painting too. I usually follow the sketching style or technique called 'Pointillism' or 'Stippling'. It's a technique that incorporates several small circles or dots to create a composition. Sometimes it takes thousands or millions of dots and 8-20 hours to create a single composition, depending on the complexity.' She also added, 'everyone in my family, especially my mother was extremely supportive of my journey.'









Her favorite series are 'Neel's Journey' and 'Dreams and Nightmare'. She described it as 'Neel's journey is about a little girl and her adventures. Combined with my inner child and love for animals, Neel explores her magical world meeting a new soul every day. 'Neel's Journey' was also featured in the 2018 Inktober exhibition by Cartoon People at EMK Center, Dhanmondi, Dhaka. The latter is self-explanatory and reflects my own dreams and nightmares; I tried to incorporate the duality of human nature in this series as well.'





